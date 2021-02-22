Watch: The Wins and Fails From Battle Creek’s Carboard Sled Race

This past weekend, Battle Creek held their 'Worst Festivus Ever' event. Normally, this would also include lots of food and drinks to be had by all but, unfortunately, those had to be skipped this year due the pandemic. Thankfully, there was plenty of snow on the ground for the main event: The Cardboard Sled Competition.

I don't think that's the official title but I'm sticking with it! Participants crafted their best cardboard sled and tried to make it to the bottom of the hill in one piece. Emphasis on "try" for some of the competitors.

I have to say, I'm wildly impressed with the creativity of some of these cardboard sleds. From a full princess castle to a giant mustache motorcycle with high handlebars, or "ape-hangers" as they're sometimes called, these competitors did their best! Check out this video from Kevin Line, an independent videographer and streamer, highlighting a few of the contestants.

For those who didn't want to brave the chilly 25 degree weather, they could still participate by submitting photos of their carboard creations online to compete in the following categories:

Most Creative

Best Children Themed Sled

People's Choice

Most Stachetastic (Most Mustache Themed)

According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, this event was organized by B.C.M.A.M.S or the Battle Creek Metropolitan Area Moustache Society, hence the award for "Most Stachetastic".

The B.C.M.A.M.S. is a volunteer based, non-profit organization. Their mission statement says that they are,

focused on raising money for local people or organizations in need, through coordinating and organizing fun events at local establishments or venues.

If you'd like to vote on your favorite sled you can do so either on BCMAMS website or their Facebook page. And great job to everyone who participated!

For those of you who may be in need of a sled but don't necessarily want to use cardboard here are some DIY sled ideas shared by the people of Kalamazoo.

Get our free mobile app