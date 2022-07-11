Surveillance video at a Melvindale gas station shows a driver plowing into the building and then attempting to crawl over the debris in order to gain entry.

Driver Intentionally Slams Into Building

There's little doubt that the driver of the flatbed truck intentionally backed the vehicle into the establishment at a high rate of speed. The owner of the Sunoco gas station is hoping someone will help police identify the man who did the damage to his business in order to rob the store.

The gas station owner tells television station WDIV-TV in Detroit that the thief made an attempt to steal the safe from inside the store, but was unsuccessful. It is unclear if the man was able to steal anything else from the establishment before he fled the scene.

Building Sustains Significant Damage

The owner tells the TV station that the building, which is located on Dix Rd. between Grace St. and Blanche St. in Melvindale, sustained significant damage. At the time of this writing there is no estimate of the dollar amount of the damage, but if you have any information about the thief or any other details, you're asked to contact authorities.

Surveillance Video Captured it All

Take a look at the video footage in the video player below. In addition to the surveillance video, there are photographs of the aftermath sustained at the establishment. Again, if you have any information about the driver or the incident, you're asked to contact authorities.

Take a Look Inside Henry Ford's Exquisite Detroit Home This beautiful home built in 1908 is dripping with history. It was the home of Henry Ford, the founder of the Ford motor company from 1908 to 1915.

The home's history has been beautifully preserved over the last 100 years and it truly is a step back in time. At the time of this writing, the listing indicates that there is a pending sale in progress, so this unique piece of Detroit history will soon have a new owner.

Indiana Home for Sale is Literally a Gym With Private Indoor Basketball Court