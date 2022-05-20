There may be a new friendship blossoming at the Detroit Zoo and it's between two of the most unlikely animals. Recently Alex Phillips was visiting the Detroit Zoo when he noticed a 400 lb Silverback gorilla was fiddling with something on the ground. When he pulled out his camera and zoomed in, you could see the gorilla giving gentle pats and pets to a tiny groundhog. The Detroit Zoo posted the video on their Facebook:

A budding friendship? It’s not uncommon to see a ground hog poking around the gorilla habitat during feeding time — both species are mainly herbivores after all! A less common sight is that of a gorilla gently stroking a ground hog on the back, as one Detroit Zoo guest recently witnessed. Even though gorillas weigh more than 400 pounds, this little visitor seems to realize that Kongo, a 23-year-old silverback, doesn’t mean him any harm.

