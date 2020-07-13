Water Main Break in Old Lakeview, Boil Water Advisory Possible

A few residents in the Old Lakeview neighborhood in Battle Creek will be affected after a water main break was found and is being repaired Monday afternoon.

The City of Battle Creek announced on July 13th that water crews have made their way to the break on Orleans Avenue. The water has been shut off, affecting residents on Orleans from LaVista Boulevard and Beckman Avenue, and on Beckman to West Territorial to Orleans.

The City stated that crews are expected to complete the fix around 8 p.m. Residents in the affected area should be alerted that a Boil Water Advisory may follow once the repair is completed as a precaution due to lowered water pressure. If an advisory is issued, you should boil your water for cooking, cleaning or drinking for use for a minimum of 24 hours. You may also use bottled water as a temporary substitute.

The complete information from the City of Battle Creek can be detailed here.