Battle Creek water crews will be busy on Friday night into the wee hours of Saturday morning in the Riverside Drive/Columbia Avenue area.

The City says that water valve replacement work will take place Friday evening, June 11, causing temporary water outages.

This work will require temporary water shutoffs Friday, June 11 from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., in the areas listed below:

Columbia Avenue E., between Riverside Drive and M-66

Hayman Avenue, between Riverside Drive and Acacia Boulevard E.

Riverside Drive, between Columbia Avenue E. and Golden Avenue

Acacia Boulevard W., between Columbia Avenue E. and Hayman Avenue

These areas and times could change due to unforeseen circumstances.

City neighbors in these areas should be prepared to be without water and for a potential boil water advisory when service returns. Additional information will be made available to the media, and through the city’s website and social media, should it become necessary.

Door hangers have been placed on all affected homes.

There will be no road closures during this work. Emergency vehicles will have access.

