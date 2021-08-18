Water Shut-off And Detour Announced For Battle Creek Residents

Water shut-offs will take place, bright and early, Thursday morning, August 19th, in neighborhoods surrounding the area of Wentworth Avenue in Battle Creek.

Work will take place between 7 AM to 4:00 PM. City neighbors, in this area, should be prepared to be without water and for a potential boil water advisory when service returns.

Get our free mobile app

During this work, Wentworth Avenue at Circle Drive will be closed to thru traffic and emergency vehicles. Residents will have access to their homes.

The affected streets include:

Wentworth Avenue, between Bechman Avenue and Circle Drive.

Circle Drive, between Iroquois Avenue and Orleans Avenue.

Orleans Avenue, between LaVista Boulevard and Bechman Avenue.

The area and time, of this project, could change due to unforeseen circumstances.