If you're into hunting, fishing, horses - and privacy - a ranch for sale in Northern Michigan might be your dream home.

Set in the middle of a forest, this property sounds like it's amazing for camping, boating, and hiking too-- so basically it's an outdoor-lovers paradise! So where is this hunting and fishing oasis? And maybe more importantly-- how much is it?

Well, Lockwood Lake Ranch is in Atlanta, Mich., which is in the northeast region of lower Michigan, on M-32 about halfway between Gaylord and Alpena. The 2,000 acres, which includes a four-bedroom main house, a lake house, and multiple other buildings, is on the market for for $5.8M.

The original piece of land was purchased by a Minnesota fur trader in the 1890s who built the log buildings on it. You can find more on the history of the property here.

According to Circa Old Houses, the Lockwood Lake Ranch was purchased as a hunting and fishing preserve and "a retreat from the city grind" in 1945:

From wildlife conservation, forestry management and general maintenance, the current owners consider themselves stewards of the land, protecting for future generations, whomever that may be. Lockwood Lake Ranch is truly a one-of-a-kind property. A rare opportunity to own a 2000 acre site with a 112-acre lake coupled with oil and gas, and timbering income. This majestic setting provides hunting, fishing, and an unimaginable host of recreation resources. From the updated main house, to the historic charm of the lake house and functional dependency buildings, this property offers privacy, recreation, income, and untold opportunities.

Aside from all that, according to Lands America, you could also make some money too!

The mineral rights are negotiable and the property contains 43 producing gas wells.

There's even a functioning maple syrup kitchen, a horse barn, and a wood shop!

Check out the gallery of Lockwood Lake Ranch: