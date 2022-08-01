The longer I live in the Kalamazoo-area the more I realize we've got a strong case for snatching the Beer City USA title away from Grand Rapids. With such notable breweries such as Final Gravity, Wax Wings, One Well and of course the OG craft brewery, Bell's, there is no shortage of libations to go around!

However, it sounds like one more brewery is ready to throw it's hat into the craft beer ring: Apoptosis Brewing Co.

These days in order to stand out in the craft beer crowd one must have a catchy name. I'm not sure if "Apoptosis" is catchy enough. In fact, it's kind of hard to pronounce! However, it's definitely not a name you hear very often. If you have heard the term "apoptosis" it was probably in a biology class.

Upon a quick Google search of the word "apoptosis" several cancer institutions popped up as a result. Cancer.gov defines apoptosis as, "A type of cell death in which a series of molecular steps in a cell lead to its death. This is one method the body uses to get rid of unneeded or abnormal cells...also called programmed cell death."

Well, I learned something new today!

First reported by MLive, Apoptosis Brewing Co. plans to open at 3811 S. Westnedge Ave., the site of the former Big Apple Bagels that suddenly closed last year. However, the big move isn't finalized until the Kalamazoo County Commission approves the permit.

On their official website, Apoptosis owners Andrew Birr and Dustin Johnson say they are two craft beer enthusiasts with over a decade of homebrew experience.

Apoptosis Brewing Company was created to bring creative, explosive flavors to the West Michigan beer scene...we believe in crafting unique beers in a wide variety of styles and expressions that everyone can enjoy.

I hope their beers are as unique as their name. I'm always willing to give a new brewery a chance and I hope the City of Kalamazoo approves the project. I'll be keeping my eyes on it!