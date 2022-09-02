It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,

To our valued guests, We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and declined sales we are permanently closing our Kalamazoo Finley's immediately. We appreciate all of your support for all of these years and sorry that we have to end this way.

Since its closing in Kalamazoo, patrons have been making the trek to Battle Creek to get their Finley's fix. The building has remained vacant over the last two years leaving locals wondering what would become of the former steakhouse and grill. Then earlier this month demolition began and residents started to speculate what would replace the building at 5160 W. Main St.

"I just hope they don't put another credit union in that spot!!! Or worse, a "pot" shop!!!" - Elizabeth Roelofs

"It would be a good place for a Golden Corral or Cheddar's" - Laura Sternaman Roberts

Coming Soon

After much speculation new finally know what's being built at the site of the former Finley's. According to several Facebook comments in the Vanished Kalamazoo group, building permits indicate that an Aspen Dental is being built in the Maple Hill Pavilion area. Says Craig Jarrett,

The building permit says Aspen Dental is going there

Images from Shop One , the property company that owns Maple Hill Pavilion, do in fact confirm that Aspen Dental intends to occupy the building once it is completed. So, I guess that answers that!

About Aspen Dental

Based in Chicago, Aspen Dental operates over 900+ offices across the U.S. offering long-term and short-term dental services like dentures, veneers, and walk-in emergency services. There is no word on when Aspen Dental expects construction on their new building to be completed, but we'll be keeping an eye on it!

