Today is the nineteenth anniversary of a tragic day in American History. It is a day to remember those who we lost, mourn the tragedy of their passing, and draw inspiration from the courage with which they faced death.

Today, we honor the courageous passengers of flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania. They did what Americans do. They realized that the nation was under attack and they banded together and took up the fight. They sacrificed themselves for the people on the ground, who would have been the next victims.

Today, we honor the brave firefighters and police officers who fearlessly charged into the Towers to rescue strangers. Sacrificing themselves so that others might live.

Today, we honor the relief workers and volunteers who came from all over the United States to help in thousands of different ways in the aftermath of the attack.

Today, we honor the soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines who have since taken the fight to the enemy and have kept us safe here at home.

TODAY WE HONOR AMERICA AND AMERICANS.

The American spirit of courage and sacrifice handed down through the generations. From Valley Forge to Gettysburg, from Shiloh to Bastogne, from Pearl Harbor to New York City, to Bagdad and onward.

Today’s Live with Renk show is dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives on 9-11, and in the war on terror, America has been fighting since that fateful day. We invite you to call in and share your memories and also your thoughts on how the world and our nation have changed since then.

Where have we come as a nation in the last nineteen years?

Have we forgotten the brutality of the attack and the tragic loss of all of those innocent lives? Have we forgotten the broken families, the widows, the children left without mothers or fathers?

Have we lost the unity that we had immediately after 9-11?

Have we lived up to the legacy left to us by past generations who, when America was attacked heeded the call to arms and went to war as one nation?

We now have a new enemy, an enemy that is not foreign but is domestic. An enemy that is attempting to use aggression and violence to destroy our American values and way of life.

Obama stoked the hate he helped create during his Presidency in his speech at the Democratic Party Convention a few weeks ago when he said:

“Americans of all races joining together to declare, in the face of injustice and brutality at the hands of the state, that Black Lives Matter, no more, but no less, so that no child in this country feels the continuing sting of racism. To the young people who led us this summer, telling us we need to be better -- in so many ways, you are this country's dreams fulfilled”

The young people who led us this summer, can you believe Obama actually spoke highly of the anarchist. When he spoke of these “young leaders” he did not separate the “peaceful” protest leaders from the anarchist, the rioters, the looters, the thugs, the murders. No, Obama lumped them all together in one big dysfunctional group called the Democratic Party. Obama has access to the news and internet, he knows his “young” leaders he promoted burned down buildings, looted stores, beat up and murdered innocent young and old people. The riots caused by Obama’s young leaders do not bring people together they separate us. Rioting, looting, beating and murdering innocent people up do not heal our countries wounds, they create more of them. The violence that Barack Obama and his “young leaders” have unleashed on this country, has actually increased racial bigotry and hatred.

Today we have no choice, we must fight for America. Anarchy has gone by many names in the past, today in America it is called Antifa, BLM and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. They're working to tear down everything that has made our country great and disguising their quest as racial equity and healing. If we are going to survive as one country we must defeat these current forms of anarchism.

Do you know or remember that our Oath of Allegiance of the United States is:

I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me

In reflecting on this anniversary I believe we need to rekindle the unity and commitment we felt after 9-11. We need to follow the example of past generations and set our petty political differences aside and fight as ONE NATION. Victory or defeat is a choice for us. History has shown that when a united America goes to war, we are unstoppable. It has also shown us that wars are lost at home through Disunity.

Are we safer now because we have taken the fight to the enemy all over the world, I think so.

Think about the nearly 3000 people that Islamist extremists killed 19 years ago today.

Think about the approximately 1,346,000 men and women who have died fighting for our way of life and freedom since 1775.

The freedoms that we are now letting slip through our fingers for a few shekels doled out by our government.

The freedoms that we are now letting slip through our fingers because we want our government to take care of every aspect of our lives.

The freedoms that we are letting slip through our fingers killing the dreams and aspirations of the generations who built America.

Yes, there is a time to mourn our dead, so spend a few minutes today to do so, but on this day, remember who caused their deaths and want to inflict more deaths upon us. Remember what the terrorists foreign and now domestic did and are doing and keep your resolve to go after them and bring them all to justice.

In a speech on April 9, 1908, Theodore Roosevelt once said anarchist is the enemy of humanity:

“When compared with the suppression of anarchy every other question sinks into insignificance. The anarchist is the enemy of humanity, the enemy of all mankind, and his is a deeper degree of criminality than any other. No immigrant is allowed to come to our shores if he is an anarchist; and no paper published here or abroad should be permitted circulation in this country if it propagates anarchist opinions.”

