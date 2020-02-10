We Got Robbed Of A Supermoon

The overnight cloud cover across southern Michigan prevented us from enjoying a celestial event. A full moon. But not a normal full moon. Had we been able to see it, the moon would have appeared a bit larger than normal. This one is referred to as a Snow moon by celestial observers since we’re still in winter. It’s one of three Supermoons in a row this year. The Supermoon designation is given to full moon periods when the earth and moon are closer together than normal, hence the slight size difference. In reality, the Supermoons are only about 5% larger than normal due to the proximity of the Earth and the moon.

The next two supermoons are coming up on March 9th, and April 7th. April’s is the most “super”, of the supermoons, marking the shortest distance between the Earth and Moon this year. Of course, you’re noticing our longer days since we passed the winter solstice. Our sunrise today is at about 7:45 am with sunset coming at 6:05. By the end of the month, add a full hour of sunlight, with about a half-hour at the start and finish of our days by then.