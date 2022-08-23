We ‘Seriously’ Need to Talk About These Gourmet Hot Dogs in Battle Creek

I consider myself to be a frank fanatic. Not only do I love hot dogs of all shapes, sizes, and toppings, I'm also a super fan of the iconic oversized hot dog on wheels-- the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Having only just moved back to west Michigan a year ago, there's still so much left in the Kalamazoo area that I have yet to uncover. Just in case you were also unaware, did you know there is an insane gourmet hot dog place in Battle Creek?

Serious Dogs is the creation of two Battle Creek natives, brothers Thomas and James Woodlin. The brothers say they originally came up with the idea to open a gourmet hot dog eatery in 2016, but, "through many setbacks and learning experiences Serious Dogs finally launched in 2020."

Serious Dogs first caught my eye when a friend of mine shared a photo of their "Gouda Mac n Cheese Dog" on social media-- I mean, you had me at mac n cheese! That drove me to their website where I began drooling over such menu items as their "O, Canada Dog" topped with fries, cheese curds, and brown gravy. In addition to offerings of traditional Coney and Chicago-style dogs you'll also find such monstrosities as the "Pulled Pork Dog" topped with BBQ pulled pork and coleslaw.

Are these brothers crazy or genius?!

I suppose I'll be the judge of that when I finally make it over to Battle Creek for my first visit. Add the word "gourmet" to anything and I'm in! I know we've got those over-the-top gourmet milkshakes at places like Cherri's Chocol'art but I had no idea places like Serious Dogs existed in southwest Michigan. Are there any other extreme food creations in town that I need to know about?

