This is the Wealthiest Town in Michigan

A state as diverse as Michigan is bound to have its peaks and valleys. While a lot of attention has been paid over the years to the struggling communities in Detroit and Flint, Michigan, just like any other state, has several communities that are rolling in cash.

Of course, you have to know where to look. Detroit is home to several small towns, cities and communities where everyone is bringing home much more than the state's median salary of $46,940.

Get our free mobile app

Places like Birmingham and the Gross Pointe communities are the first to come to mind for most Michiganders, but they aren't the richest of the rich. That honor goes to another metro Detroit town.

If you have a guess for which town it might be, lock it into your mind now and take a look through the richest towns in each state from the Stacker gallery below. Once you reach Michigan's entry, you just might be surprised to see which town in Michigan is the wealthiest of them all.

According to Stacker's findings, Orchard Lake Village, tucked into the northwest region of the Detroit metropolitan, is the wealthiest town in Michigan - preserving a title the town has claimed before.

READ MORE: This Michigan City Has the Lowest Credit Scores in America

READ MORE: This Michigan City Has the Lowest Credit Scores in America

With over half it's population clearing not just six-figures in annual salary, but $200,000, life by the Orchard Lake must be nice.

The setting surely makes it all the better. Orchard Lake Village is close enough to Detroit and the surrounding communities to enjoy the city amenities but far enough away to enjoy a quiet suburban life. If you've never taken a drive through the area, you owe it to yourself to see one of the most beautiful areas in all of Southeast Michigan.