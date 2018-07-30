Remember When Michigan Welcome Signs Looked Like This?

Today you'll be welcomed to "Pure Michigan" at every major border crossing travelling into the state. But do you remember when this sign greeted you entering Michigan?

The image above is from a post card likely published in the 1960s, certainly after 1957, the year of the completion of the Mackinac Bridge.

The post card shows a road entering Michigan under a welcome sign depicting the Mackinac Bridge and the caption "Let's Go Fishing" in addition to the state's tourism slogan at the time, Water Wonderland. A caption on the reverse of the post card reads

Michigan - Water Wonderland Fine highways and friendly people welcome you to the Michigan Water Wonderland. Clear blue water, soft sand and lots of sunshine beckon the vacationist.

So where was that post card scene taken? The publication information on the back of the card indicates it was photographed by a studio in Berrien Center. So we're guessing the scene was either at the state line in New Buffalo or Niles.

You can find the post card listed on Ebay here.

BONUS VIDEOS - Moments of Michigan Nature

[AA Roads]