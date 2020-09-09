Welcome Week At MSU Welcomes 124 Covid Cases

Back to school. And at Michigan State, it's anything but business as usual.

Before students could get settled in on campus, most were told to turn around and take it back home.

“Effective immediately, we are asking undergraduate students who planned to live in our residence halls this fall to stay home and continue their education with MSU remotely,” the university said on Twitter. (ABC12)

With that edict in place, the number of students living on campus in the dorms dropped from roughly 14,000 to less than 2,000.

Classes began last week on Wednesday, September 2nd. Welcome week started on Sunday, August 30th.

Despite their best efforts, there have been 124 positive cases reported of Covid-19.

All of the cases are students living off campus. According to a release from MSU, the cases do not appear to be linked to a particular event but rather multiple large student gatherings in the East Lansing community since mid-August. (WLNS)

Reporting

New known positive cases

Students Employees Week of Aug. 31 124 2 Week of Aug. 24 3 1 Week of Aug. 17 4 1 Week of Aug. 10 10 2 Week of Aug. 3 7 1 Week of July 27 20 4

(Credit: MSU)

According to numbers provided by MSU, this is the largest uptick in positive cases since July 27th. This week's numbers do not include 2 MSU employees who also tested positive for Covid-19 as well.

MSU is providing COVID-19 testing for members of the community. MSU has activated the following testing locations for students, faculty and staff to be tested if they are experiencing symptoms:

Olin Health Center (by appointment only)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday

Spartan Stadium, Southeast Concourse, Gate B (no appointment necessary)

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Extended hours: 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday (MSU)

Find out more about what MSU is doing with Covid-19 Testing and Reporting HERE.