Were All Votes Handled And Counted Properly?

Questions surrounding what may have gone wrong with Michigan's November General election aren’t going away anytime soon. A majority of Republican state lawmakers in the Michigan State House are signaling their support for a move to allow for expanded subpoena power for a key legislative oversight committee. With Republicans holding on to the majority position in the House, the plan should be a shoo-in. The vote by the full House on the issue could come in the next day or two.

This move is in the works at the state Capitol at the same time as Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is moving ahead with what she claims may be the most comprehensive audit of an election in Michigan’s history. The two approaches appear to have a similar goal in mind. Erasing doubt about what all happened during the election and the vote-counting. But in reality, the results may be worlds apart.

Republican state lawmakers believe they have already heard enough proof that misdeeds occurred and votes were miscounted. Enough that some believe crimes occurred. A forensic review of voting in a northern Michigan county on related issues remains at the forefront of those claims.

But Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, her Secretary of State and Chief Elections Officer Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel have repeatedly asserted nothing wrong happening during or post-election. They plan to continue with that theme. State Representative Matt Maddock has taken the lead in the push for expanded legislative subpoena powers. There’s a chance the State House vote could happen as early as today. Secretary of State Benson says the state ordered elections audit could take well into next month to complete.