“We’re In For A Difficult Fall” – Calhoun Cnty Health Officer

The Calhoun County Public Health Department's Eric Pessel is offering a grim outlook for the coming months. He tells WBCK, “We’re in for a difficult fall.”

The culprit of course is the COVID-19 virus. Or looking at it another way, Pessel is indirectly blaming people who are not yet vaccinated against the virus. Health Officer Pessel says the fix is relatively easy, everyone eligible to be vaccinated should get that done. Pessel says, “I feel like a broken record sometimes, but COVID is not going away. It tends to run in cycles and we're unfortunately heading in the wrong direction again.” If you’re not vaccinated, Pessel wants you to look closely at the options and choices involved. That includes talking with a trusted friend. Or more importantly, your physician.

The vaccination numbers for Calhoun County says Pessel are not that encouraging. Based on total population numbers for the county, he’s estimating only about 43% of county residents are now vaccinated. When you pull the ineligible kids up through age 11 out of the totals, the number is closer to 50 percent. Better. But not nearly good enough to make him feel much better.

Pessel is asking Calhoun County residents who are eligible but not yet vaccinated to take advantage of the department’s free daily clinics. Or get that done at one of many pharmacies and medical service providers who are participating in the vaccination effort.

The department is continuing to offer vaccinations at the Battle Creek and Marshall offices on most weekdays. A special clinic is set for tomorrow (8/4/2021) at the Marshall Opportunity High School.

