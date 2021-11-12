West Michigan Comic Releases New Live Album

West Michigan comic Adam Degi released his second full-length comedy album, Limp Nodes, on Friday.

The album was recorded during a set of shows at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak back in June as we seemed to be emerging from the darkest parts of the pandemic.

The pandemic, a positive Covid diagnosis, getting older, and his two battles with cancer are some of the topics he addresses throughout the 40-minute set.

At points during the album, you can almost feel the unease of the audience as Degi deftly tackles the subject matter that many comics might shy away from, even surmising as to whether or not he'll need his debit card once he enters the afterlife.

The album is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other digital retailers. You can get the album here: Buy Limp Nodes Here

For those that want to see Degi live, you can check him out this weekend at The Pack Indoor Dog Park presented by Flashy Flamingo Productions on Saturday the 13th. You can get info on that show and tickets on Eventbrite.

About Adam Degi, from AdamDegiComedy.com:

He was a performer in The Best Of The Midwest Competition at Gilda’s LaughFest in 2019. His 2nd album ‘Limp Nodes’ will be available on iTunes, Spotify, and SiriusXM this fall. Adam performed at the prestigious Boston Comedy Festival in 2016. In 2014 he was in the Semi-Finals of the Comedy 10K as well as being featured on the cover of Revue Magazine. He won the Funniest Person in Grand Rapids Competition in 2009 just his 2nd year into comedy...His strangely endearing personality and ability to riff, rant and improvise sets him apart and makes every show unique. With an unapologetic, outspoken, unfiltered, and often unscripted act it’s difficult to tell when he’s telling a well-written joke or just getting something off his chest. Adam Degi is anything but predictable and when he has a microphone in his hand you never know what might happen. He might even sing A cappella. He’s a cancer survivor and a comedy survivor.

