Why Does West Michigan Have So Many Free Pianos?

If you have been to Facebook Marketplace recently you might have stumbled upon a treasure trove of PIANOS! Do you see them? I stopped counting after 60 but there they are...West Michigan has a bevy of free pianos available.

I'd like to see all of these pianos lined up around Ah-Nab-Awen Park for a massive piano-play off.

Free Pianos

After speaking with a realtor, I learned that many people leave pianos behind when they relocate. It's mostly because they are heavy and awkward to move.

How Much Does A Piano Weigh?

The average piano weighs just over 750 pounds, with some larger models coming in around 1,400 pounds and some smaller models at around 300 pounds. Style and brand make a difference as well. The higher quality the piano, the heavier it tends to be.

Moving.com advises,

"All that weight is partly attributable to a piano’s size, as well as the fact that a piano has about 12,000 parts—including not just interior strings (of which there are usually 220 to 240) but heavier parts like a lid, rim, prop stick, and pedals. And since you can’t exactly take a piano apart and put it back together again just for your move, you’ll have to figure out a way to move everything at once."

Photo by Elijah M. Henderson on Unsplash

How Do You Move A Piano?

Make sure you have the proper equipment before beginning. Using a four-wheel piano dolly is highly recommended. Use a ramp and dolly to move your piano into a moving truck. Moving a piano up or down stairs is certainly a two-person job.

The common thread on all of the West Michigan free piano listings is that the buyer must haul it away themselves.

If you're considering twinkling the ivories, realize this is a purchase for a LONG time. It's no wonder pianos fall out of windows in cartoons...who wants to haul them downstairs?