West Michigan High School Homecoming Dance Possible Drink Tampering Case

What is going on these days? When I was in high school back in the early eighties no one would have ever thought of doing something like this, or would they. This would not even have come into the minds of the kids I hung around with.

The police are investigating the possibility that someone or a group of people tampered with drinks at a high school homecoming dance. MLive is reporting that this dance occurred at Wayland Union High School last Saturday.

A number of students started to feel sick and the police were called in. They confiscated the “beverage containers” and are investigating what may or may not have occurred. Let us hope that this was not someone attempting to drug people to make them sick and something entirely else.

I remember a time back in the 1980s when life was much simpler and carefree during my high school days. Is it no longer that way with the current generation?

Has our society thrown too much at our children with:

Too much technology

Too much social media

Too much Hollywood and the movies they make

Way too much politics

Yes, you read the last one correctly and it is coming from me. It is not good for HIgh School aged boys and girls to get so involved in the partisan politics we have today. They should be thinking about grades, boys, girls, friends, sports, extracurricular activities, and their brothers and sisters not partisan politics. They will have enough time to be involved with that rat trap.

In the immortal words of Ren, Kevin Bacon's character in Footloose and Kenny Loggins everyone should just "cut footloose"