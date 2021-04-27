West Michigan Homeowners To Pay More For Electricity

Consumers Energy will be implementing it's summer peak rates beginning June 1, and that means West Michigan customers of the power provider will be paying higher rates.

The Summer Peak Rate includes a peak period from June 1 through September 30. The peak period consists of “on-peak” and “off-peak” rate prices:

On-peak rate price From 2 to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, your electricity rate will cost about 1.5 times higher than the “off-peak” rate price. Off-peak” rate price Customers will pay a lower rate price for electricity used outside of on-peak times. This is the same rate you would pay October through May. We’re encouraging customers to save money by reducing electricity use during this on-peak time, or shifting use to mornings, nights and weekends. -ConsumersEnergy.com

The program is meant to encourage 'off peak' usage times to help maintain consistent availability of power to all of Consumer's customers. When temperatures rise in the summer, so does power usage, so they're hoping residential customers will take advantage of "off peak' rates.

Summer is right around the corner – and so is the new Summer Peak Rate! Michigan’s clean energy transformation puts you... Posted by Consumers Energy on Friday, April 16, 2021

The good news for most households is that the summer rate is only expected to average about a $2 increase for most electric bills. If you're still looking to save some money, Consumers has numerous programs available including Peak Time Rewards, Clean Energy, Programs, Smart Thermostat Programs, Energy Efficiency Tips, and Money Saving Rebates. To find out more about those programs Tap Here.

For more information on how you can lower your bill and find out if your home is included in the program you can call Consumers Energy's Michigan-based team of representatives:

Call 800-477-5050

(M-F, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sat, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Fax 1-800-363-4806