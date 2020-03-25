West Michigan Kids are Leaving the Most Adorable Notes for Their Mail Carriers

In these trying times where all of us are cooped up inside after Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, it's nice to see some things that put a smile on our faces.

As of Tuesday, March 24 at 12:01 a.m. all non-essential workers have been ordered to work from home to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.

One group of people who are DEFINITELY essential are the mail carriers from the U.S. Postal Service. These men and women are out and about in our community every single day making sure that we're all still getting out mail - they aren't going unnoticed.

One West Michigan mail carrier has been posting notes that he's received from kids along his mail route, thanking him for what he's doing and just encouraging him as he goes about his day.

Mailmen Receive Cute Notes

THANK YOU to all of our mail carriers and delivery drivers who are making sure that mail, packages, medicines, food, and more are making their way to our homes each and every day.