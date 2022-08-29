A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School.

She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school.

West Michigan Mom Banned From School Over 'Prison Cell' Pics

The mother, Chelsea Zoll, posted the letter she received, which bans her from school grounds and restricts her to her vehicle for student drop-offs and pick-ups:

Due to your inappropriate behavior prior to [sic] the L.E. White Middle School Open House event on August 23, 2022 and the subsequent misleading social media behavior that same day, in addition to prior acts of inappropriate behavior, you are hereby banned from all Allegan Public School properties until further notice. You are only permitted on campus, in your vehicle, during reasonable pick off and drop off times, as determined by administration...The latest act of inappropriate behavior included entering the middle school early for the middle school open house event and, instead of only engaging in the expected behaviors such as practicing locker combinations and finding classes, you entered multiple closed doors (including a private office), took photographs, and posted them to social media with inaccurate and misleading information.

Allegan Public Schools Ban Mom From School For Online Post

Chelsea Zoll/Facebook Chelsea Zoll/Facebook loading...

Chelsea Zoll Posts About Michigan School's 'Prison Cell' Seclusion Room

The most recent incident involving Zoll appears to be an internet post that went viral on community groups and was also picked up by a local television station. Zoll told WZZM 13 that the room looked like a 'prison cell'.

The pictures appear to show a cell-like room that is totally bare and is accessed at the back of the school's "Calming Lab."

According to the state of Michigan, such rooms are only to be used in the most drastic circumstances:

...seclusion and physical restraint are used only as a last resort in an emergency situation.

Alleged Pics of the Allegan Schools 'Seclusion Room' at L.E.White Middle School

Chelsea Zoll/Facebook Chelsea Zoll/Facebook loading...

To learn more about the use of seclusion rooms and restraints in Michigan schools, you can see the state guidelines online at Michigan.gov.