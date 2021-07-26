West Michigan Moms Launch Child Care App

If you're a busy parent, and let's be honest, that's ANY parent, this might be just the thing you need to help elevate some stress. Last minute, reliable child care may not be so hard to come by in the future. Two West Michigan moms are launching an app to help parents find child care.

Sitter Signal will focus on West Michigan parents trying to locate last minute child care. Sitter Signal CEO Alicia Shumaker told WOOD TV,

"It’s been kind of a running joke in a bunch of my mom circles that it would be so great to order a sitter like we order groceries. Just needing some help every once in a while for a doctor’s appointment or needing help for a meeting, in my case as a business owner."

Shumaker says they expect to launch Sitter Signal in October which is still currently in the development stage. The Sitter Signal web-site says,

"Whether it’s to go to an appointment, a meeting, a date night, an evening out with friends, or just a hot cup of coffee to ourselves, the need for occasional childcare is obvious."

Their goal is to help you find short-term responsible childcare when you need it. Manage hiring, communication, and payment all through one app! They connect families in need of those few-hour windows with qualified, CERTIFIED, safe (complete with background checks!) adults to care for your kids in your absence.

You can sign up for the app notifications now and be alerted when the app goes live.