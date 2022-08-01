West Michigan Woman Turns Her Passion For Paddle Boarding Into A Business

A West Michigan woman has taken her love for paddle boarding and turned it into a business that shows locals and tourists a view of holland they normally wouldn't see.

Let's check out Tulip City Paddle Tours.

Where Did The Idea For Tulip City Paddle Tours Come From?

Beth Felicelli owner of Tulip City Paddle Tours told the Holland Sentinal

I just fell in love with it," I started paddle boarding on vacations because it's such a great way to check out the city from a different perspective.

When Did Tulip City Paddle Tours Open?

After a few practice tours, Tulip City Paddle Tours had their first tour with the public on Sunday, July 17th.

What Kind Of Tours Does Tulip City Paddle Tours Offer?

They offer tours ranging from one hour all the way up to five hours. And different levels for a first-timer to an experienced paddle boarder.

Windmill Island Tour | 2 hours | Cost $50.00 Take a leisurely paddle along the Macatawa River as we traverse around Windmill Island. This tour is perfect for beginners/intermediate paddlers and tourists looking for a unique glimpse of Holland.

Pigeon Lake Sunset Tour | 2 hours | Cost $50.00 A lovely evening paddle as we watch the sunset over Lake Michigan. We start along Pigeon Creek as you learn the basic paddle strokes and balance. Then we will head to Pigeon Lake. Depending on water conditions and guests' abilities, we can enter the channel to see the big lake. Staying on Pigeon Lake and viewing the sunset through the channel is also a beautiful landscape.

Pigeon Lake/River Tour (not sunset) | 2 hours | Cost $50.00 We will go up Pigeon River, enjoying the Michigan greenery before heading back into Pigeon Lake where you can practice your skills and enjoy the views of Lake Michigan. This is a great tour for beginners.

Beginner SUP instruction | 1 hour | Cost $25.00 New to SUP? Although our tours include beginner instruction, if you'd like a class of basic instruction including how to stand, how to balance, basic paddle strokes, and how easiest to mount your board, this class is perfect for you! These will be offered at Gilligan Lake, a small inland lake in Laketown Township, just south of Holland.

Paw Paw to Windmill Tour | 4 hours | Cost $70.00 This tour starts at Paw Paw Park in Holland Heights and we traverse along the Macatawa River to and around Windmill Island. This is a longer tour and will be 3-4 hours in duration. This route takes us under several bridges through various parts of town.

You can get more details about Tulip City Paddle Tours here

What Is Paddle Boarding?

surfertoday.com says Stand-up paddle boarding is an outdoor water sports activity where a rider stands up on a large board and uses a paddle to move through the water. Stand-up paddleboarding, also known for the acronym SUP, is one of the fastest-growing boardsports in the world.

SUP is a subclass of paddleboarding, a broader concept that also includes the use of arms while kneeling, lying, or standing on a narrow and long paddleboard to move around in the water.

How Do You Stand Up On A Paddle Board?

Where Did Paddle Boarding Originate From?

Paddleboarding has its roots in Africa, South America, and the ancient Polynesian culture. Historians believe that 16th-century natives used wooden paddleboards to move from one place to another and catch waves for fun.

I've never tried paddle boarding but if I can get up it looks really fun.

