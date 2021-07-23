West Nile Virus Found in Kent County

Mosquito season has been in full effect this summer in Michigan. A few weeks ago I got bit so much in a span of three days my legs were covered in gross-looking mosquito bites and scars, I stopped wearing shorts cuz it looked so bad.

Not only are mosquitoes super annoying but they also carry deadly diseases. The Kent County Health Department has confirmed that they've detected West Nile virus while doing routine testing.

The discovery comes after testing pools of mosquitos that were trapped by KCHD in the 49506 ZIP code.

49506 area code covers East G.R. Thankfully, it wasn't found in a human, but that doesn't mean there isn't a mosquito out there flying around carrying the virus. All it takes is one bite to transfer the virus to a human. Epidemiologists are urging people to do what they can to avoid getting bit and offered a handful of tips to follow:

Wear a repellent containing 10-35% DEET

Wear light-colored clothing

Stay indoors during dusk to reduce getting bitten

Get rid of any standing water or puddles where mosquitoes have the ability to lay eggs

According to the Kent County Health Department, only about 20% of those who get WNV get the symptoms which include headache, fatigue, vomiting, and body aches. Most people end up recovering, but there is a small portion of people who get a very serious case of it, especially the elderly or those who are immunocompromised.

Recovery from West Nile virus may take several months. Some damage to the central nervous system can be permanent. In rare instances the disease can lead to death.

In addition to West Nile, mosquitoes also carry Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) and Zika virus. Get more info and tips here.

