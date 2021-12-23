Western Michigan Hires Oregon State’s Dan Bartholomae As New Athletic Director

Western Michigan University has hired Dan Bartholomae, deputy Athletic Director at Oregon State University as its new Athletic Director, succeeding Kathy Beauregard, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Bartholomae comes to WMU after four years at Oregon State, where he was in charge of several fundraising projects, including a $153 million football stadium renovation, according to the Detroit News. No financial information was released nor the length of the contract. Bartholomae begins his duties on January 1st and will be officially approved by the WMU Board of Trustees on January 20th.

Prior to his time at Oregon State, where he was promoted to chief operating officers in 2019, he was at the University of Pittsburgh.

Bartholomae takes over a Bronco athletic program with 16 varsity athletic programs—six for men and 10 for women. The program's budget has been severely stressed during the pandemic.

"I am thrilled to be joining all Bronco student-athletes, coaches, staff and surrounding fans and partners in creating a first-class experience for all those invested in Bronco Athletics," Bartholomae says.

"We will champion our student-athletes as they pursue their athletic, academic and life goals; we will serve as incredible partners within the University and to our fans and supporters; and we will empower our athletic department staff and coaches in achieving our goals together. This is a great day to be a Bronco, and we are ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work!" - New Bronco Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae

