Western Michigan University Professor Believes ‘All Lives Matter’ Is A ‘White Supremacy Slogan’

It is very sad what the left and the woke supremacist have turned our lives, communities and schools into. They are tearing the very fabric of our society apart and seem to enjoy doing so.

Now we have been informed by the woke supremacist that the following terms are “inflammatory, white supremacist slogans”:

"All Lives Matter”

"Blue Lives Matter"

and "Back the Blue"

WWMT, a local CBS affiliate, reported last Friday that these slogans were painted inside the Gilmore Theatre Complex sometime between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. last Wednesday.

The Theatre Department Chair at Western Michigan University, Joan Herrington, was the one who believes those slogans are "inflammatory, white supremacist slogans”.

Ms. Herrington, let me see if I got this right. You are telling the world that in your mind making the statement “All Lives Matter” is a white supremacist term thus I can assume you would call it racist. But, and this is a big but, when you single out one color over all other colors that is not, in your mind, a racist slogan in the context of this discussion. Most people would think you're racist or a supremacist because you believe in elevating one color over another.

Interesting concept and it reminds me of a scene from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland book:

Alice said: “But I don’t want to go among mad people”

Then the Cheshire Cat responded with: “Oh, you can’t help that, we’re all mad here. I’m mad. You’re mad."

Alice responded with: "How do you know I’m mad?"

Then the Cheshire Cat responded with; "You must be...or you wouldn’t have come here.”

Ms. Herrington then went on to say:

"This is also a crime against our community - a willful and shameful effort to cause injury and to divide us”

So let me see if I have this one correct Ms. Herrington. When someone says “All Lives Matter” that is a “willful and shameful effort to cause injury and to divide us”. But when you say that Black Lives Matter and we are not allowed to respond with all lives matter, that is not a “willful and shameful effort to cause injury and to divide us”.

That thought reminds me of another line from the book Alice in Wonderland:

“I don't think...then you shouldn't talk, said the Hatter.”

WWMT also reported that WMU brought in counselors last Friday that specializes in diversity to help students/snowflakes “process what happened”.

Someone paints All Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter and Back the Blue and those statements traumatize young adults. This is also a rumor that they had to bring in counselors recently because the cafeteria ran out of ice cream. The children at Western Michigan University were so traumatized that they apparently would not let go of their favorite blankie or stuffed animal.

Please pray for this country.

