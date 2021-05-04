What A Comeback Story: MacKenzie’s Bakery Returning, In Vicksburg

A hearty slice of Struan bread, with a schmeer of real butter, and washing that down with a hot cup of coffee - does that evoke memories and some hunger pangs for you? There were a lot of sad people in Kalamazoo when MacKenzie's Bakery closed its doors late last year, but apparently, in business, there is life after death. (And already, plenty of rejoicing on Facebook.)

The story of how this all went down, or back up, as the case may be, is fascinating. The knight in shining armor is Chris Moore. He a Seattle businessman with deep pockets, as in Concorde Technologies and Old Stove Brewing, a brewery, and brewpub at Pike Place in downtown Seattle. But here's the key to this. Moore is from Vicksburg and, according to a press release, spends a lot of time here. And he's plowing a fair amount of money into Vicksburg, like the Mill at Vicksburg development.

To make a short story long, the guy that owns Water Street Coffee Joint bought the MacKenzie's assets after it closed. Now, Moore has bought those assets and is planning on reopening the bakery business in Vicksburg, with the goal, to supply MacKenzie's bread, wholesale, to restaurants and stores around Southwest Michigan. In other words, he's not in competition with a business-like Panera directly, but indirectly, for those seeking their favorite MacKenzie's bread. And also in the release is this: former owner John MacKenzie, a third generation baker from the business that started literally as a roadside stand on M-140 near South Haven, he has signed on to consult. The plan is to be up and running later this year.

