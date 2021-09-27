What Are The Chances Of You Hitting A Deer In Michigan?

Place your bets.

And trust me on this one, you don't want to lose.

Get our free mobile app

It's that time of the year again.

Fall drives on back roads.

The color tour and leaves changing.

Hayrides and haunted houses.

And deer season. Not deer HUNTING season rather deer HITTING season.

I was told there would be no math.

Each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About 80 percent of these crashes occur on two-lane roads between dusk and dawn. The most serious crashes occur when motorists swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or a fixed object, or when their vehicle rolls over. (Michigan.gov)

FIFTY THOUSAND EACH YEAR?!?

YIKES!

How much does that cost? A few grand and that's if you don't total your car.

According to State Farm, about 1.33 million auto-deer collisions occurred in the U.S. from 2017 to 2018, with an average cost per claim of $4,341. (quotewizard)

Michigan IS NOT the worst when it comes to animal collisions.

You thought we had it bad. We do. But in actuality, we're not tops in this category. As a matter of fact, we rank 8th in the country. Surprised? You probably know someone who's hit at least a couple of deer right?

Want to know the odds?

via GIPHY

The odds of hitting a deer with a car in the US are 1 in 116.

West Virginia has been a leader in deer accidents for 12 consecutive years. (petpedia)

In West Virginia, the odds are 1 in 37.

And drumroll, please...

The odds in Michigan are...1 in 54.

You've got all the numbers we can throw at you. Be safe, sober, awake, and aware.

A deer-car collision might cost you more than cash or a car.

It could cost you a life.

Please be careful this fall.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

UP NEXT: Your Own Personal Haunted Michigan Lighthouse Tour Roadtrip

50 of Michigan's "Must-Drive" Roads Gas up the car, grab those road munchies and a roadtrip partner that you can trust, and head out on some of Michigan's most unique roads and routes. Make sure you take lots of photos and video!