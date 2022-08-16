WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

I can't find any information on what these ruins in Newaygo used to be. They are not the remains of the abandoned Rowe Manufacturing Company – those ruins sit alongside the Muskegon River. But these crumblings are back in the woods on Brooks Creek, a tad southeast of the Rowe factory.

Any time I try to Google info, all that comes up is Rowe's. So I'm hoping someone who reads this can shed some light on what it once was.

A sawmill?

Water works?

Grain mill?

Another factory or plant?

Old bridge?

Since it's sitting along the creek, I guess a safe assumption would be some kind of mill, or something that required water power. Looking at the photos, it appears that it was quite extensive. So have a look at the gallery below and see if you can figure out what this was – once upon a time.

Unidentified Ruins in Newaygo

