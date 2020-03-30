What Can You Do While Ordered To Shelter In Place At Home?

On Tuesday, March 24th at 12:01 am Gretchen Whitmer put into effect a shelter-in-place executive order. That order stated that Michiganders will be allowed to leave their homes under very limited circumstances. They also must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The order also prohibits businesses from requiring workers to leave their homes unless they are necessary to sustain or protect life or to conduct minimum basic operations.

Many people are forced to stay in their homes and those of us with young children or had children who are now grown understand that will bring trying times. So what can you do, well I found several solutions that I wanted to share with you. Some of the unique ones are:

Start a journal or blog in which you can share your daily thoughts on what is going on and how it is affecting your life. It might be interesting in a year or two to go back and read what you were thinking and feeling.

Watch any of the really long movies you've avoided in the past because you felt you did not have the time.

Write actual letters to family and friends. After that? Write thank-you notes to service people who you remember went out of their way for you.

Reorganize your kitchen and closest

Take this time to really determine what is actually important in your life: career, jobs, money, family, children, etc.

Go through the 1000’s of pictures you have take and actually make a photo book

Make a list of things and people you are truly grateful for

Write a book with your family. Pick a character and each member writes a chapter about their adventures and then read it aloud to each other

Create an indoor scavenger hunt for your children, I would make it very difficult so it takes more time for them to complete it. That difficulty level would be a fine line to tow since you do not want to make it too difficult that they give up.

Then we come to my favorite one of all and that is:

Interview your grandparents over the phone and save the audio. Then create an audio story or book and when this is over, and it will end, present it to your grandparents.

The Grandparent's audiobook idea has three positive results that will come from the interview:

It will give your children something to do It gives their grandparents something to do It will make their grandparents feel great because they are interacting with their grandchildren and feel that their grandchildren care to know about their lives.

Are their any other great ideas you can add to this list?

