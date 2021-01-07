What Did Michigan Look Like From Space On January 1, 2021?

There are a lot of major issues that are going on in our lives. We have just come off of a year I call the Year of the Big Lie.

Sometimes it is nice to search out for some beautiful things. Things that put our lives in the proper perspective. I found one of those things, a picture of the state of Michigan from outer space on January 1st, 2021.

The following image comes from the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies (CIMSS) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. CIMSS posted the two images on its Facebook page.

CIMSS stated:

“Here are two of the first 2021 images from the Suomi-NPP and NOAA-20 satellites when they flew over the U.S. overnight to acquire stunning VIIRS nighttime imagery with light from (the) recently full moon (98% illumination)”

Satellite picture of Michigan Jan 1 2021 courtesy of CIMSS

Michigan is quite beautiful from space and it truly is amazing how much Michigan does look like a mitten from space.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595