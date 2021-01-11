What Did President Trump Actually Say on January 6th?

We have all seen or heard about the reprehensible events that took place last Wednesday at our Nation’s Capital Building. No one can defend or attempt to defend what occurred that day. It was outrageous and all of the people who actually were involved in attacking the building should be arrested and charged.

We must remember that there were hundreds of thousands of people at that protest and we should not allow the media, Democrat’s and some Republicans to paint all of those people in the same way as the same who attacked the capital. Just as most people were not blaming all of Black Lives Matter or counter protestors the same as those who laid siege to many American cities and attempted to burn them down. Most of the people at the protest that day were peaceful.

Now whatever I write next will be attacked by Democrats, Never Trumpers and many others. That being said I must speak the truth and strive for all of these groups to condemn all violence no matter where it occurs or by whom. What has happened to our country when some of us are allowed to commit violence during protests and others are not depending on their political ideology?

I do not know any Republicans who are trying to defend those actions as the Democrats defended the siege of many American cities where rioting, looting and burning of those American cities occurred, some for months. A Police station was taken over, a federal courthouse was under siege for approximately 100 days, a siege in which they attempted nightly to burn it down. What about the death of David Dorn, a retired St. Louis Police captain killed after responding to a pawnshop alarm during looting by Democrat supporters. How about the murder of Aaron Danielson? A Trump supporter gunned down in the streets of Portland by Michael Forest Reinoehl who stated on a social media post he was "100% ANTIFA”. All of these riots, looting, burning of government property and police cars/buildings were all committed by Democrat/Biden supporters and all were never condemned by the Democrats, media, Hollywood, or sports celebrities. In fact, many were praised and excused by all of them.

Ask yourself why?

Where was the outrage by the same people who are outraged, rightfully so, today? All of the people on the right are outraged at what happened last Wednesday just as they have been since May watching American cities under siege. Police cars and buildings burned, federal courthouses under attacked and attempted to be burned down, people’s homes, neighborhoods and businesses damaged, destroyed and burned down and people’s lives burned to the ground with their businesses.

After the Capitol Building was overrun, by people who should be identified and charged with any laws they have broken; the media, Big Tech, Democrats and some Republicans immediately blamed President Trump for the events that occurred. In fact, they continue to blame the words of President Trump earlier that day for what occurred.

I did want any thinking person would do and read every single word President Trump said during his speech on January 6th. Where I thought for sure I would find President Trump asking for people to not only March to the Capitol, as many politicians ask their supporters to do, but storm the building as happened and riot, destroy property and attack some police officers, one who tragically died.

I was fully prepared to lay blame on President Trump if he indeed did incite the violence. I was against the Left’s politicians, media and people enabling and inciting and committing violence for the last 8 months and I would be intellectually honest and be against the Right’s politicians and people for inciting and committing violence.

After reading the entire transcript and watched the video (start at hour 2 minute 52).

What did I find? I found the following quotes.

President Trump said:

“You can go all the way back. You know, America is blessed with elections. All over the world, they talk about our elections. You know what the world says about us now. They said we don't have free and fair elections. And you know what else? We don't have a free and fair press.”

Now you know why the mainstream manipulative news will do whatever it takes to get rid of and destroy President Trump and anyone who believes in his American First agenda. An America Frist agenda that Joe Biden now says he will end.

Then, President Trump predicted exactly what happened next:

“Our media is not free. It's not fair. It suppresses thought. It suppresses speech. And it's become the enemy of the people. It's become the enemy of the people. It's the biggest problem we have in this country.”

Twitter, Google and Apple have started to do exactly what President Trump predicted and moved to stifle all conservative viewpoints by banning them.

Now comes what people may be pointing to when blaming President Trump for the horrific events that occurred later that day. President Trump said the following:

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

He actually did not tell them to march to the Capitol he said “I know that everyone here will soon be.” He then asked them to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

I ask anyone to please point out to me what President Trump said to incite the riot that occurred later that day. I have no problem putting the blame where it should be placed and I am keeping my powder dry while the investigation unfolds.

President Trump then stated:

“We will finally hold big tech accountable. And if these people had courage and guts, they would get rid of Section 230, something that no other company, no other person in America, in the world, has. All of these tech monopolies are going to abuse their power and interfere in our elections, and it has to be stopped and the Republicans have to get a lot tougher and so should the Democrats. They should be regulated, investigated, and brought to justice under the fullest extent of the law…They're totally breaking the law.”

This is why Big Tech is against him. If any elected politician does not advocate for taking section 230 protection away from Big Tech, you can assure yourself that they are being funded by those Big Tech companies.

President Trump stated:

“Together, we will drain the Washington swamp and we will clean up the corruption in our nation's capital.”

This is why the establishment politicians on the left and the right and the military-industrial complex including the high levels of our armed services are against President Trump.

President Trump ended his speech stating:

“So we're going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, I love Pennsylvania Avenue, and we're going to the Capitol and we're going to try and give — the Democrats are hopeless, they're never voting for anything. Not even one vote — but we're going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones because the strong ones don't need any of our help, we're going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let's walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I want to thank you all. God bless you. And God bless America. Thank you all for being here. This is incredible. Thank you very much. Thank you.”

The liberal “fact check” website titled Snopes was asked to fact check the following question: “Did Trump Tell Supporters to Storm US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?”

They answered in the following way:

“Trump did not explicitly tell people to "storm" or "breach" or "break into" the Capitol.”

Snopes actually stated that he did not ask anyone to "storm" or "breach" or "break into" the Capitol”. I guess that means anyone who tells you that is not telling you the truth.

There may be people who feel President Trump should not have given a speech that day because emotions were running very hot and he should have expected that the protest would be infiltrated by groups, foreseeably including an insurrectionist mob. I understand that thought, but that could then be applied to any speech given by a politician or a person running for office for the first time.

As I stated I want the blame to be placed exactly where it should be. Did you hear or read anything in President Trump’s speech that you feel incited the riot? I am willing and able to place that blame exactly where it belongs and will update this piece if it is determined that the blame does lay at the feet of President Trump.

I placed the blame for the rioting, looting, burning and violence at the feet of Antifa, elements of Black Lives Matter, “counter-protesters” all Democrat, Liberal or leftist groups that put so many of our American cities under siege for almost 8 months. I am fully prepared to put the blame at the feet of President Trump and the right if warranted, just show me why I should.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595