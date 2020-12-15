What Do Michigan’s GOP Leaders Have To Say About Electors Vote?

Yesterday Michigan Electors gathered at the Capitol of Michigan and voted for the President of the United States. What is an Elector? There seems to be quite a bit of information about that, the History site has a pretty good piece about the position.

In a nutshell, they are supposed to vote for President and Vice-President of the United States. As the History site stated:

“On Election Day, when Americans vote for the presidential and vice presidential candidates of a political party, they are actually voting for the slate of electors who have pledged to cast their votes for that party. Electors’ names may or may not appear on the ballot beneath the names of the candidates, depending on the election rules and the format of the ballots in each state.”

Do they have to vote for whoever won the popular vote in the state?

No!

If they do not they are called “Faithless Electors”. There were some Faithless Electors who voted against the will of the people in 2016 when they voted for Hillary Clinton and were reprimanded for that. What are “Faithless Electors”? As the History article stated:

“The Constitution doesn’t require electors to vote according to the results of the popular vote in their states, and there is no federal law that requires this. But a number of states have passed laws that threaten to punish so-called “faithless electors,” who do not vote according to the state’s popular vote.”

For another good piece about Electors, you should read the article at the National Archives.

Who did all of Michigan’s 16 Electors cast their vote for?

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Michigan’s Republican leaders did what they said they would do and that was nothing to overturn the reported popular vote in Michigan. As reported by the Detroit News Michigan’s Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clark Lake, said:

“Michigan’s Democratic slate of electors should be able to proceed with their duty, free from threats of violence and intimidation...President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris won Michigan’s presidential election.”

Interesting because the Republican Poll Challengers were not afforded that courtesy at the TCF Arena in Detroit where they were called all kinds of names including racist ones by the Democrats. Where were the Republican elected officials during that time?

Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield was quoted saying:

“I can’t fathom risking our norms, traditions and institutions to pass a resolution retroactively changing the electors for Trump, simply because some think there may have been enough widespread fraud to give him the win...This truly would bring mutually assured destruction for every future election in regards to the Electoral College. And I can’t stand for that. I won’t.”

Senator Shirkey stated that numerous claims of fraud have been independently investigated:

“and in each instance, the claim is either found to be incorrect or incapable of being proven...While the volume of information demonstrates a need to address certain vulnerabilities, we have not received evidence of fraud on a scale that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan”

Fraud will not be found if the authorities with the power do not look for said fraud.

Speaker Chatfield went on to say:

“The people of America, whether they win or lose, have peace of mind knowing that the people spoke, the law was followed and that our institutions carry on in accordance with our Constitution,” he said. “If there’s fraud, we punish it. If there’s not, we move on.”

Really, Speaker, you think the approximately 70% of Republicans and 25% of Democrats who believe it was very likely the election was rigged now have “peace of mind knowing that the people spoke”.

I do not.

Perhaps state Senator Shirkey and Representative Chatfield did not read the forensic report from the Allied Security Operations Group of election results from Antrim County. The National Pulse news site has the entire report. In that report they concluded among other findings the following:

“We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results. The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail. This leads to voter or election fraud. Based on our study, we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results of Antrim County should not have been certified.”

To put that error rate into context they stated:

“The allowable election error rate established by the Federal Election Commission guidelines is of 1 in 250,000 ballots (.0008%). We observed an error rate of 68.05%. This demonstrated a significant and fatal error in security and election integrity.”

Remember the Dominion Voting System was used in 47 other polling districts in Michigan.

You were saying, Senator Shirkey and Representative Chatfield?

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595