Marijuana is becoming a huge industry in Michigan, how big? According to the latest numbers Michigan's total marijuana sales for 2021 was approximately one billion eight hundred million dollars ($1,800,000,000).

The $1,800,000,000 dollars in sales brought in an additional $246,657,520 to Michigan's Treasury. Those taxes are all new taxes that were not there in prior years. The question I have is what is the state spending those funds on?

As a side note does it surprise anyone that the only category of marijuana sales that declined last year was the sale of medical marijuana? According to recent data medical sales fell a whopping 20% in 2021.

MLive is reporting that a company located in Lawrence Michigan, 30 miles west of Kalamazoo, will be the largest grow site in the state. The name of the company is 305 Farms. The company states when at full capacity they will have 350,000 square feet of growing and processing space. With that much square footage they will be able to grow 80,000 marijuana plants at a time.

Check out what has been completed so far and what the site will eventually look like:

Did you ever think you would find a Michigan government website titled “Marijuana in Michigan: What you need to know”. You can learn things such as:

Many things contribute to how marijuana makes a person feel and can include:

Individual body chemistry

Amount consumed

The method of consumption

Set & setting – for instance consuming marijuana after you have had a bad day in a place that makes you feel uncomfortable may not result in the most enjoyable experience.

You will learn what a “strain” is and they have information on the following:

Information for Parents

Information for Teens

Medical Marijuana

Expectant Mothers

Marijuana and the Law

