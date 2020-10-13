Many Scientists seem to be flip-flopping on their previous stances and declarations. Just last May Dr. Fauci said on 60 minutes that masks are not needed for healthy people when he said:

Then something or someone got to Fauci and he immediately ran to the cameras and changed his position. Some would say scientist can change their position when more is learned and I would agree with that. I do believe that once more is understood about a virus as research reveals it but Fauci was talking about masks and not the virus. He should know whether healthy people should wear masks or not for any virus.

Now let’s move on to the World Health Organization (WHO) and their position on lockdowns of entire economies. Dr. David Nabarro the WHO Special Envoy on Coronavirus stated:

“We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus. The only time we believe a lockdown is justified is to buy you time to reorganize, regroup, rebalance your resources, protect your health workers who are exhausted, but by and large, we’d rather not do it.”

He went on to say:

“Just look at what’s happened to the tourism industry, for example in the Caribbean or in the Pacific, because people aren’t taking their holidays. Look what’s happened to smallholder farmers all over the world because their markets have got dented. Look what’s happening to poverty levels. It seems that we may well have a doubling of world poverty by next year. Seems that we may well have at least a doubling of child malnutrition because children are not getting meals at school and their parents, in poor families, are not able to afford it.

He then added this:

“This is a terrible, ghastly global catastrophe actually...he added...And so we really do appeal to all world leaders: Stop using lockdown as your primary control method, develop better systems for doing it, work together and learn from each other, but remember—lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer.”

The smart people have been saying this for about 5 to 6 months.

End the lockdowns and ask people who are more vulnerable, those 70 and over and those who have underlying health issues, to self-quarantine or risk getting the virus. It would be their choice whether to quarantine or not.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595