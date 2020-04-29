What Grade Would You Give Governor Whitmer?

What do you think about the job that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has done so far in managing the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? We'd like to hear your thoughts on the radio, so please call into the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show on Thursday from 8 am to 9 am. Tell us what grade you would give Governor Whitmer. We’ll keep track of the grades and average it out at the end of the hour.

We’d also like to know what you think the state is doing right, and where they’re not doing it right. And we’d really like to hear how the shutdown is affecting you, your family, and your friends. Call 269-441-9595 right after the 8 O’clock news on Wednesday. We’d also like to know about your experience with the state's unemployment system.

Join the discussion…..Thursday at 8:06 am with Tim Collins on 95.3 WBCK.