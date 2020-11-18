What is ‘Mask Mouth’, You Should Know Because It Can Be Serious

I have not heard of “mask mouth” before have you? Apparently, some dentists are concerned enough to be warning all of us of several health issues that are connected to the prolonged use of masks. These problems include gum disease that could lead to more serious health issues.

Marc Sclafani, a dentist, and co-founder of One Manhattan Dental informed the New York Post that:

“Gum disease — or periodontal disease — will eventually lead to strokes and an increased risk of heart attacks,”

He went on to explain that it appears that “mask mouth” is causing an increase in inflammation and gum disease among patients.

The Washington Examiner is reporting about another dentist, Rob Ramondi also a co-founder at One Manhattan Dental, who informed the paper that he is seeing about 50% of his patients “suffering from negative health issues due to mask-wearing”. He went on to say:

“We’re seeing inflammation in people’s gums that have been healthy forever, and cavities in people who have never had them before...About 50% of our patients are being impacted by this, [so] we decided to name it ‘mask mouth’ — after ‘meth mouth.’

What is causing these problems? Dr. Marc Sclafani said that:

“People tend to breathe through their mouth instead of through their nose while wearing a mask...The mouth breathing is causing the dry mouth, which leads to a decrease in saliva — and saliva is what fights the bacteria and cleanses your teeth.”

What can you do about this problem?

In the Washington Examiner article, Dr. Sclafani “suggested those who have no choice but to wear masks can drink more water, cut down on caffeine, snag a humidifier to moisten the air, use an alcohol-free mouthwash, scrape their tongue, and refrain from smoking”.

An interesting issue that you might want to be concerned about if you are someone who uses a mask for a prolonged time.

