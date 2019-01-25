What Is The Purpose Of This Report; Take Fewer Showers Michigan

A group which writes about the best water filters and other water treatment products called WaterFilterData.org just issued a new report about the amount of water we consume in the United States to take showers.

Ok! So what is the purpose of this “new report”? Are we supposed to take less showers and smell or is it to sell more of their products.

I bring this to you because of the interesting data that they did fine.

They found that:

Showers are usually the third largest use of water in the typical American home, accounting for around 17 percent of the water we use indoors. And according to Home Water Works, a website created by the Alliance for Water Efficiency, the average shower is 8.2 minutes and uses 17.2 gallons of water. Baths use even more water, about 35-50 gallons of water on average. “Knowing that the average American showers about 6 times per week (according to multiple surveys from Euromonitor, SCA, and others), that means the typical person uses 5,336.4 gallons of water showering each year. But here’s where it gets really scary. With an estimated population of 325.7 million according to the US Census Bureau, Americans as a whole use a total of 1.7 trillion gallons a year showering. That’s 33.6 billion gallons of water every week! And remember, this is a conservative estimate that doesn’t factor in those who take baths, which use 2-3 times more water.

If this amount of water, 1.7 trillion gallons, is hard to visualize they gave us the following information to put that number into context:

It’s enough to fill 2.6 million Olympic swimming pools

It’s enough to fill all the NFL and Division 1 college football stadiums more than 10 times over

It’s more than the capacity of Florida’s Lake Okeechobee

It’s more than 15% of the water needed to replenish California’s drought losses, according to NASA

It’s enough to fulfill the water usage of New York City for nearly 5 years

Where does Michigan rank? Well Michigan we can now say we are some of the cleanest people in the country. Michigan came in at #10 in the most usage of water to take showers. Number one through nine was California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia and North Carolina.

Obliviously they needed to look at population to come to these conclusions. Oddly enough Michigan also has the 10th largest population in the United States, so maybe we cannot claim we are cleaner than 40 other states.

Sounds to me they are trying to sell product to reduce your usage of water. The numbers are interesting though.

