Education in the age of the pandemic.

We're already at odds about kids headed back to school this fall.

The President and other pundits are pushing for schools to open fully and for kids to get back to school. Even threats of cutting funding.

I can't begin to imagine what it's like for a parent to figure out how and if that's going to work for them and their family.

And speaking of work, some parents are looking forward to kids returning to school this fall. So they can get back to work.

That is a whole different conversation.

Let's focus on school at the collegiate level.

From the videos above and below at Michigan State, there are several changes happening on campus in light of Covid-19.

I have asked faculty to put about half of their classes online, shift about a quarter of their classes to a hybrid mode of instruction and move the remaining in-person classes into larger rooms to allow for six foot physical distancing. Over the summer, the faculty and staff have been participating in professional development programs for online and hybrid learning to ensure you have the best possible instruction during this unusual and difficult time. (Mark Largent, MSU)

Considering the high cost of higher learning and changes being made to keep students safe during the pandemic, how do people feel about the quality of online learning at the collegiate level now?

Students and other stakeholders will invest billions into colleges and universities this year, and they demand and deserve to have confidence that education quality will not decline. (Inside Higher Ed)

That's billions with a "B" people.

The reality is that many colleges and programs have a long history and expertise within online education, but others are learning to fly the plane as it is being built. Guidance and assistance in these endeavors are more critical than ever before if we are to assure the needs of all our students are being met. (Inside Higher Ed)

