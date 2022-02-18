A lot of people have been calling Matthew Stafford out online, criticizing the NFL quarterback for turning his back on a photographer who fell off the stage at a Los Angeles Rams rally yesterday.

What Happened?

Photographer Kelly Smiley was attempting to get a photograph of the former Detroit Lions superstar and his wife Kelly when she lost her balance and fell backward off a stage. The incident occurred at a parade honoring the Los Angeles Rams who bested the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday in the Super Bowl.

Kelly Stafford is seen rushing to Smiley's aid, but reports indicate that Matthew Stafford may not have realized that the photographer fell from the stage, which was about six feet off the ground.

Medical Expenses Covered

The Staffords and the Los Angeles Rams released a statement in support of Smiley

"We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened," the joint statement read. "As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery."

