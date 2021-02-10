What Should We Do To Protect Ourselves From Big Tech; Florida’s Governor Has A Good Start

We all should realize that we have a very very big problem and it is getting larger by the day. That problem is Big Tech. The number of companies considered Big Tech is growing but they consist of namely Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter.

They got really bad last year when Twitter and Facebook decided to ban the President of the United States because they did not want him to win re-election. They then ti-turned on The New York Post and censored them for daring to write a piece about Hunter Biden and the FBI investigation into his “business” practices. They then started to ban and censor just about anyone who was not a Democrat/Liberal/Leftist/Progressive/socialist/Communist.

Then we saw Amazon, Apple and Google join forces to take down a competitor of theirs and their friends at Twitter named Parlor.

I could go on for pages but I will leave it at that, I think you have the picture. The question is what to do about their monopolies via their sheer size and wealth when no one in Congress is doing anything about it. The elected officials in Washington D.C. all talk a good game but most do nothing about it because they are bought and paid for by these same Big Tech companies that are trashing our constitution.

Big Tech suppressed any information that would harm Biden or Democrat’s, that was proven. For that, they must have their Section 230 Immunity stripped from them and possibly broken up due to their becoming monopolies and their illegal acts.

To solve these problems we may have to start at the State level and Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis may just have the legislation to start. Breitbart reported the following:

The new regulations announced by DeSantis include:

Mandatory opt-outs from big tech’s content filters, a solution to tech censorship

A private right of action for Floridian citizens against tech companies that violate this condition

Fines of $100,000 per day levied on tech companies that suspend candidates for elected office in Florida from their platforms

Daily fines for any tech company “that uses their content and user-related algorithms to suppress or prioritize the access of any content related to a political candidate or cause on the ballot.”

Greater transparency requirements

Disclosure requirements enforced by Florida’s election authorities for tech companies that favor one candidate over another

Power for the Florida attorney general to bring cases against tech companies that violate these conditions under the state’s Unfair and Deceptive Practices Act

At a press conference discussing this new legislation Governor DeSantis stated:

“What began as a group of upstart companies from the west coast has since transformed into an industry of monopoly communications platforms that monitor, influence, and control the flow of information in our country and among our citizens, and they do this to an extent hitherto unimaginable...These platforms have changed from neutral platforms that provided Americans with the freedom to speak to enforcers of preferred narratives. Consequently, these platforms have played an increasingly decisive role in elections, and have negatively impacted Americans who dissent from orthodoxies favored by the Big Tech cartel.”

He then went on to state what many intelligent critical thinking people are concerned about when he stated:

“The core issue here is this: are consumers going to have the choice to consume the information they choose, or are oligarchs in Silicon Valley going to make those choices for us? No group of people should exercise such power, especially not tech billionaires in Northern California.”

He is exactly correct who is going to choose the information you get to see these oligarchs or you?

Just last week a large Virginia gun-rights group was booted from Facebook without any explanation why they did so. When asked about it Facebook confirmed that they did but refused to explain why they did.

