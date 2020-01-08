What Team Does Michigan Want To Win Super Bowl LIV?

For a fun piece I found a sports website called sportsinsider.com. They decided to attempt to unscientifically determine which NFL football teams our different states want to win the next Super Bowl.

According to sportsinsider.com using trends software in which they had direct access to geotagged twitter data to examine hashtags like “#gopats, #billsmafia, #flyeaglesfly, #chiefskingdom, #ravensflock”

The state of Michigan is rooting for the Baltimore Ravens and their very good young quarterback Lamar Jackson. The other states rooting for the Ravens are Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and Maryland.

We will see what happens Saturday night as the Ravens play the Tennessee Titans.

Of the teams remaining the breakdown by how many states want them to win is:

Kansas City Chiefs - 6 states

Baltimore Ravens - 5 states

Green Bay Packers - 5 states

Seattle Seahawks - 4 states

San Francisco 49ers - 4 states

Minnesota Vikings - 3 states

Tennessee Titans - 1 state

Houston Texans - 1 state

I personally would like to see a team that has not won it or has not won in a long time win the next Super Bowl.