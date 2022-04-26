What The??? US Customs Busts Fake 1936 Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup Ring Smugglers

If you live long enough, you'll probably have heard it all. But this is a new one on me. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents busted a shipment at the Champlain (New York) Port of Entry Cargo facility. That seized shipment contained National Hockey League (NHL) 1936 Stanley Cup Championship Rings. And here's the kicker, it was on trademark violation questions.

Earlier this month, a shipment that was selected, was seized after a thorough examination determined the contents to be counterfeit Detroit Red Wings, NHL Stanley Cup Championship rings from 1936. A total of 10 rings were seized by CBP as they violated Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of the Detroit Red Wings trademark. Furthermore, CBP officers determined that the rings had a total Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value of approximately $15,000. - United States Customs and Border Protection.

But 1936? Well, as the Detroit Free-Press points out, it was a significant accomplishment in a significant year. The 1935-36 season was the Red Wings' first Stanley Cup championship, so there's that. But this may surprise many younger Detroit fans. It was the third Detroit championship that year for a Detroit team. The Detroit Tigers won the World Series in 1935 and, this is the shocker. The Detroit Lions won the NFL championship in 1935.

“Our CBP officers take pride in the work they do which includes protecting our economy and consumers from counterfeit goods,” said Champlain Area Port Director Steven Bronson. “Their role is crucial in protecting both the consumer and businesses from imported fraudulent items.”

