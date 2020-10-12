What to do if You Screw Up Your Absentee Ballot Like Me

This is my second time voting absentee. My grandma used to do it all the time and I have to tell you, I don't ever want to go back to the old way.

I didn't have an issue last time but this time I didn't follow the rules. I was so ready to get it over with, I grabbed a Sharpie and went to town. Only a few minutes later did I realize... The Sharpie bleeds through the ballot. Yes, they give you markers at the ballot booth but they ARE NOT Sharpies. My wife showed me in the instructions where it says don't use a sharpie because it bleeds through after I did it.

So, now does my vote not count this year? Nope. My wife, who is right about things, called the Township office and no kidding, the lady said her husband did the same thing. Because: THEY USE MARKERS AT THE VOTING BOOTH!

My wife took her ballot in, that she properly filled out without a Sharpie. Then, she warned them her Einstein like husband was coming in next to trade in his broken ballot for a new one.

The Township office lady greeted me with a smile, like the cat that ate the canary. I didn't have to explain much. She voided my mistake and I filled out my new ballot and cast it on the spot. Well, I put it in a big red box. My vote will be counted this year! I am glad I am not the only one.

I got an "I Voted" absentee sticker but I lost it... It has been one of those kind of weeks.