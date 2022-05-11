What To Expect at Kalamazoo Pride 2022

After a long absence due to the pandemic, Kalamazoo Pride is back in full force this year.

Kalamazoo Pride is a beautiful weekend where the community comes together regardless of gender, race age, or orientation. This year Pride will be held Friday, June 3rd, and Saturday, June 4th, at the Arcadia Creek Festival Site in downtown Kalamazoo. This year's entertainment includes Grand Rapid native Orion Story, from season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Kalamazoo Pride Entertainment Schedule for Friday, June 3rd

6:00-7:00 pm DJ Disobedience

7:00-8:00 pm WMU School of Theatre and Dance

8:00-11:00 pm Mx/Miss/Mr. Kalamazoo Pride 2022 Drag Competition

Kalamazoo Pride Entertainment Schedule for Saturday, June 4th

2:00-3:00 pm DJ Conscious

3:00-3:30 pm Queer Theatre Kalamazoo: “Hedwig” Performance

3:30-4:15 pm The Nathan Moore Affair

4:30-5:30 pm DJ Conscious

5:30-6:30 pm Big Trouble

6:45-8:00 pm Lady Ace Boogie

8:00-9:00 pm Comedian Brad Loekle

9:00-9:45 pm Sexy Toxins

9:45-10:30 pm Orion Story Meet & Greet

10:40-Close Orion Story Performance

Get more info on Kalamazoo Pride and Outfront Kalamazoo by clicking here.