What Was Battle Creek’s Eddie Robinson Doing on Kimmel Last Night?

Yes, that was Eddie Robinson on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. The pride of Battle Creek and Lakeview High School is giggin' with Florida-Georgia Line these days.

While his buddy, Frankie Ballard chose to take time off during the pandemic to be a father and husband, Eddie's hooked up with Florida-Georgia Line. As he told the Battle Creek Enquirer, a friend was leaving the band and asked if Robinson was interested. He was. That's the good news. Bad news was, this all happened about the time the pandemic hit. But he credits the leaders of Florida-Georgia Line, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, with being supportive of the rest of crew and keeping the ship steady and afloat during the historically difficult time.

During last year's down time, Robinson says the band would get together via Zoom and play and rehearse, and slowly they've done some virtual gigs, without audiences.

Last night, Robinson was playing lead guitar on the song "Long Live".

That's a long way from playing at St. Joseph's Church in Battle Creek or later on, at Louie's, the century old bar at North and Walbridge in Kalamazoo, where the two also built a following before heading to Nashville, and Robinson spending a decade as Ballard's guitar player.

The next chance to see Robinson with Florida-Georgia Line is next week's live stream show. Originally it was to be tonight, but a change was precipitated by another calamity, this time, the winter storm that's hit the south this week.

The FGL website has the band touring the south beginning in May with Kenny Chesney.

