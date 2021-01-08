What Was The Last Political Party That Called For The Cleansing Of People? Now ABC News Political Director Is

I am stunned that this guy still has a job. Talk about promoting violence the Republicans could get a lesson from this Democrat.

The Federalist is reporting about Rick Klein. Most people have never heard of this very disturbed man. The problem is he has a job that influences what a lot of people hear on a certain TV station. Rick is the Political Director for ABC News, interesting since ABC decided to stop being a News station and became a political agenda station, but that is beside the point.

This brilliant and totally non-bias News person is calling for the “cleansing” of all 75 million people who voted for President Trump. He tweeted, and I would love to show you the Tweet but they have since blocked it, the following:

Trump will be an ex-president in 13 days. The fact is that getting rid of Trump is the easy part. Cleansing the movement he commands is going to be something else. https://t.co/KnEloRm123 via @ABC — Rick Klein (@rickklein) January 7, 2021

ABC did proudly put his comments on the abcnews.go page.

Can you imagine if the political director of any “news” station called for the cleansing of all of Biden or Obama’s sycophants? They would be fired within the hour it was tweeted out. The question you must ask yourself is why this horrible human being still has a job with ABC “News”. Do you think the people at ABC “News” could actually not be biased in their reporting?

The left has been calling President Trump Hitler for years when in reality Hitler has been in their midst of their own and he goes by the name Rick Klein these days. The History Channel describes ABC News Political Director Rick Klein’s mentor this way:

“The most prominent example of extremist nationalism-fueled ethnic cleansing was Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime in Germany and its campaign against Jews in German-controlled territory from 1933 to 1945. This movement began with cleansing by deportation and ended in the horrific “final solution”—the destruction of some 6 million Jews (along with some 250,000 Gypsies and roughly the same number of homosexuals) in concentration camps and mass killing centers.”

If this person calling for the cleansing of Americans has a job by the end of the day you must really ask the question; why would I ever consider watching their station?

Cleansing of Trump Voters you have to be kidding me, this is outrageous. Where are all of the Politicians from all sides calling for the immediate firing of this Hitler want to be?

Where are all the great reporters asking Biden and all the other Democrats and Republicans jumping ship if they believe that all Trump policy supporters should be cleansed?

They also should be asking them if Rick Klein should be fired immediately.

