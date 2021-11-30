What Would It Cost To Buy Bob And Doug McKenzie’s ’12 Days Of Christmas’?

Five golden toques, it turns out, are kind of pricy, but this is still WAY more affordable than all those f-ing birds cost.

Every year, the folks at PNC Financial Services price out the gifts mentioned in the classic Christmas Carol 'The 12 Days Of Christmas', which at around $41,000 is more than any of us can afford.

Which is why I turn my attention to Bob and Doug McKenzie's version of the 12 Days, which is the low budget version of the extravagance let loose by the British royalty that first gave twelve gifts to their true love between Christmas and the Epiphany.

If you never saw the sketch comedy show SCTV in the '80s, here's a refresher of Bob and Doug's list of Canadian centric gifts.